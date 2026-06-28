Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy says the FIR in the Ram Mandir donation case omits trustees' names, demanding the 'big names' be exposed. This comes as Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and another member resigned amid the probe.

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that FIR, registered in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, does not have any of the trustees' names and this need to be exposed. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, who are very low-profile individuals. The FIR does not mention any of the trustees' names. Yesterday, we saw that the General Secretary, taking moral responsibility, resigned. The big names behind this need to be exposed, and stringent action must be taken by the government."

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This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned.

FIR Details and Arrests

An FIR was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

Allegations and Investigation

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

On June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) following the allegations to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)