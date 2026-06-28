Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini claimed the Congress party is devoid of leadership and "clear policies," stating it is "fighting for survival." Speaking in Ludhiana, he said his government is working to strengthen the nation, unlike Congress.

Congress 'Fighting for Survival': CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday claimed that Congress party is devoid of leadership, "clear policies" and is therefore "fighting for survival".

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"...Our government has undertaken the task of providing employment to the poor without any bribes or recommendations. Sant Kabir Das Ji Maharaj showed us the right path, and our government is working by advancing further along that very path. It is a matter of pride for me to have the good fortune of being here among you all in Ludhiana today. "Congress party today is fighting for its survival; it lacks clear leadership, clear policies, and clear intentions. Those who used Punjab solely for political gain are now talking about shaping Punjab's future--claiming they will improve it... Our government works to strengthen the nation, and this is the very path that Sant Kabir Das Ji showed us, " he said.

CM Reviews Public Welfare Programmes

Earlier in the day, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini directed officers to ensure time-bound implementation of key public welfare programmes and improve the quality of citizen services across departments, stressing greater efficiency, accountability and the extensive use of technology in governance.

The Chief Minister issued the directions while chairing a review meeting with Chief Minister Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) and senior officers at Haryana Niwas on Saturday to assess the implementation of Solid Waste Management, Human Resources (HR), Water Management, the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Yashpal Yadav apprised the Chief Minister on the meeting agenda and the progress made by various departments. He presented a detailed review of the work completed so far, pending issues and the proposed action plan under Solid Waste Management, HR, Water Management, the National Education Policy and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, following which the Chief Minister issued necessary directions. (ANI)