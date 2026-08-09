Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is set to table the CAG report for 2024-25 in the Assembly. Key legislative business includes a new bill for time-bound citizen services and the repeal of the Bed and Breakfast Establishments Act. Discussions will also continue on the 'Delhi Laxmi Yojana'.

Key Legislative Business on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to lay the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on "State Finances for the year 2024-25" on the table of the House during the Legislative Assembly session on Monday. According to the list of business for the day, the session will commence at 11 am with members raising matters of public importance under Rule-280.

In a move toward administrative reform, Information Technology Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh will introduce 'The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026.' The proposed bill seeks to institutionalise a more efficient framework for citizen-centric service delivery across the capital. Simultaneously, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra is slated to move for the consideration and passing of 'The Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Repeal) Bill, 2026,' which was originally introduced earlier this month on August 7.

The legislative proceedings will also include the adoption of the Fifth Report of the Business Advisory Committee, to be moved by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and Member Abhay Verma. Furthermore, the House will continue its discussion on a congratulatory motion moved by Member Shikha Roy regarding the launch of the 'Delhi Laxmi Yojana.' The scheme, aimed at the welfare of women in Delhi, has been a point of significant focus in recent sessions.

Later in the day, the assembly is expected to deliberate on a previously tabled CAG report for the financial year ending March 2023. The session will also allow members to raise urgent matters of public importance under Rule-280 with the Chair's permission.

Business Advisory Committee Decisions for Monsoon Session

On August 5, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee was chaired by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, at which it was unanimously decided that two reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) and a notification concerning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will be laid on the Table of the House during the Monsoon Session on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the Committee also decided that three Bills relating to the time-bound delivery of public services, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and bed-and-breakfast establishments will be introduced during the Sixth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, scheduled from August 7 to 11, 2026. (ANI)