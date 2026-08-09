UP Minister Asim Arun hits back at Rahul Gandhi's allegations on education, saying Congress leaders have no 'connection with ground reality'. He urged Gandhi to focus on improving party-ruled states instead of leveraging student protests like NEET-UG.

Asim Arun Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun has hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the government related to the education sector, alleging that Congress leaders do not have "connection with ground reality".

Amid protests over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC exams in Jharkhand, Asim Arun said Rahul Gandhi should bring desired improvements in party-ruled states. Congress is part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand.

He claimed that there was little presence of youth in the programme addressed by Rahul Gandhi on Saturday. "The fact that youth did not attend Rahul Gandhi's rally in Prayagraj is not surprising at all. Congress leaders have no connection with the ground reality. They wanted to take advantage of students' protest against NEET-UG (paper leak)," he alleged.

"Yes, there was an issue, but Prime Minister Modi provided the right response with a CBI investigation, re-examination, brought a Bill in Parliament providing for stringent action and formed a committee for exam reforms. I want to suggest to Rahul Gandhi that in the states where his government is in power, he should work to bring about improvements," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Attack on Government

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the central government on the issue of unemployment, claiming that out of every 1,000 young people, only 12 managed to secure a permanent job.

Addressing 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj on Saturday, Gandhi alleged that youth are being manipulated by digital platforms to get them "addicted" to social media. "As for your data, it is taken away from you; it is handed over to major corporations Jio, Adani, Facebook, and Google, and you are ensnared. You are told to watch as many reels as you like, send as many WhatsApp messages as you wish, and browse or create content on Instagram. This is the addiction of the 21st century, and then you are told to work for Blinkit or Uber, or to do manual labour. You can indulge in this 21st-century addiction, but you cannot get a job; you cannot find employment in this country," he alleged.

Gandhi stated that there are 40 crore "energetic young people" in the country who represent the nation's true strength. He said that while people talk about China, America, and Russia, all of them pale in comparison to the youth of India and their potential in the 21st century.

"In the 21st century, a country's progress relies on two things: the youth potential that you possess and the data that you generate. India has the youth, and it also possesses the largest volume of data in the world. Every Indian consumes one gigabyte of data daily; future progress will be driven by this data and your potential. Youth plus data equals the 21st-century economy."

Rahul Gandhi has previously hosted 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' events in Kota and Dehradun.