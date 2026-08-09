A political row erupted in West Bengal after former CM Mamata Banerjee's vehicle was allegedly attacked with stones. The TMC accused BJP workers of a targeted 'attempt to murder', while the BJP condemned the incident and denied any involvement.

TMC Alleges 'Attempt to Murder'

A political row erupted in West Bengal on Sunday after former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's vehicle was allegedly attacked with stones and other objects, with the ruling BJP and TMC trading allegations over the incident.

Reacting to the incident, suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that stones were repeatedly hurled at Mamata Banerjee's vehicle and claimed that the incident was a targeted attack. "The entire car, there was not a single second when stones were not thrown. Stones were thrown every moment, targeting Mamata Banerjee to assault her," he alleged.

He described the incident as an "attempt to murder" and alleged that hundreds of BJP workers were present at the spot while the police remained a "silent spectator". "Hundreds and hundreds of BJP workers were there, and police were remaining silent spectators, absolutely silent spectators," he said.

On the incident, TMC leader Dola Sen said Mamata Banerjee had gone to meet the family of a party worker who allegedly died in police custody and questioned whether she should have been prevented from visiting the family. "Our worker died in police custody, an incident akin to a lockup death. His wife is a councillor. You tell me, as a matter of simple, natural justice, should our leader, Mamata Banerjee, not go to meet that family?" Sen said.

She alleged that the incident reflected a deterioration in the law-and-order situation in West Bengal and accused the administration of allowing such incidents to take place. "They attacked her in a targeted manner... BJP goons and police stood in front, throwing half-bricks and stones, cracking the glass of Didi's car," she alleged.

She also claimed that Mamata Banerjee's visit was not for a political programme but to meet the family of the deceased party worker. Sen added that the incident should prompt the administration to reflect on the law-and-order situation in the state.

BJP Condemns Attack, Denies Involvement

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya dismissed TMC's allegations of the party's involvement and condemned the reported stone-pelting on Banerjee's vehicle. "Let me be clear: the BJP has absolutely no connection to the incidents where mud, stones, or slippers were thrown at Mamata Banerjee's vehicle. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents," Bhattacharya said.

He said that if such incidents occurred, the police would take appropriate action, while accusing the TMC of being involved in a conflict with the public. Bhattacharya stated, "What is happening here is a conflict involving the Trinamool, a clash between the public and the Trinamool. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents"

State Minister Agnimitra Paul also condemned the alleged attack and said neither she nor the BJP or the state government supported such acts. "Mamata Banerjee may have committed many wrongs or made many mistakes, but we can never support this kind of behaviour, especially against a woman, and an elderly woman. We do not endorse this. If anyone is carrying out such acts while claiming to represent the BJP, they are in the wrong," Paul said.

The former CM was allegedly attacked when she was on her way to meet a TMC worker's family in North 24 Parganas. Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen were also accompanying Mamata Banerjee. "Chor bhagao" slogans were heard from the crowd. (ANI)