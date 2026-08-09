Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami led the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Dehradun, urging citizens to hoist the Tricolour. He highlighted India's progress under PM Modi and detailed the state's development and recent legislative actions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' organised at Gandhi Park in Dehradun on Sunday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to hoist the Tricolour at their homes on Independence Day and keep the flame of patriotism alive at all times.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the statues of the late Indramani Badoni, a prominent leader of the Uttarakhand statehood movement, and Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Clock Tower. He also joined thousands of people in the Tiranga Yatra from Gandhi Park to Clock Tower.

A Celebration of National Pride

The Chief Minister said that the Tiranga Yatra is a celebration of national pride and that the Tricolour is a symbol of the self-respect and dignity of crores of Indians. Freedom fighters and brave soldiers have never allowed the honour of the Tricolour to be compromised. "Our resolve is to remain steadfastly committed to protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," he said, adding that the spirit of patriotism is deeply rooted in every corner of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

India's Ascent as a Global Power

Chief Minister Dhami said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward as a global power. The country's economy is growing rapidly, while initiatives such as Make in India, the digital revolution and indigenous technologies are taking India towards self-reliance." "Today, India is showing the world a new direction in several sectors," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the morale of the Indian Armed Forces has been strengthened under the leadership of PM Modi. "Through actions such as the Surgical Strike and Operation Sindoor, India has demonstrated its strength to the world. The country is also emerging as a defence exporter," he added.

Uttarakhand's Role and Development

A 'Veerbhoomi' for the Nation

CM Dhami further said Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also Veerbhoomi, as its soil has produced countless brave soldiers for the nation. "In almost every second family, a son is serving on the borders to protect the country," he said. The state government, he added, is continuously working for the welfare of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and the families of bravehearts.

Economic and Infrastructure Strides

The Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is progressing towards the goal of a developed India by 2047. The state government is strengthening facilities such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity, water supply and air connectivity across Uttarakhand. A roadmap for development has been prepared through specialised policies covering more than 30 sectors.

He said the efforts of the double-engine government are taking Uttarakhand to new heights of development. He stated that the state's economy has grown several times, with Uttarakhand recording a 7.23 per cent increase in GSDP over the past year. The state's per capita income has also registered a historic 41 per cent increase.

Chief Minister Dhami said that more than 20,000 new industries have been established in the state, while the number of startups has crossed 1,750. Reverse migration in Uttarakhand has increased by up to 44 per cent, while the state has secured the first position in the country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Major Legislative and Administrative Reforms

He made it clear that the original character and cultural identity of Devbhoomi would not be allowed to be compromised under any circumstances. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has implemented a stringent anti-conversion law, a strict anti-riot law and became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The state has also abolished the Madrasa Board and established the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority. He added that action has been taken against more than 250 illegal madrasas that were allegedly operating in violation of regulations and they have been closed.

Chief Minister Dhami said that more than 13,000 acres of government land has been freed from encroachment in the state. Strict action has also been taken against those involved in corruption.

Following the implementation of a stringent anti-cheating law, more than 34,000 young people have secured government jobs over the past nearly five years without examination irregularities, he said.

Fostering Youth Entrepreneurship

He further said that the state government is working to make young people "job creators" rather than merely job seekers. Through initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme, homestay schemes and tourism policies, the government is making concerted efforts to connect young people with self-employment, entrepreneurship and new livelihood opportunities on a large scale (ANI)