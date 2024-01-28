Ram Janaki temple in UP's Kanpur received bomb threat days after Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

Six days following the Pran Prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Ram Janaki Temple in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, received a bomb threat on Sunday.

The Ram Janaki Temple in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was struck by a bomb threat on Sunday, just six days after the Pran Prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The ancient temple, known for its historical significance, was adorned with several posters mentioning bomb threats, which were found pasted on its walls and scattered across the floor.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Rohit Sahu, a prominent BJP leader and trustee of the Ram Janaki Temple, also received a threat letter. This alarming development has raised concerns about the safety and security of religious sites in the region.

The incident occurred amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the recent Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, where devotees from across the country gathered to witness the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol. It is noteworthy that a bhava programme was held in the Ram Janaki Temple on the same day as the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Rahul Sahu, the younger brother of Rohit Sahu, expressed his apprehensions, stating, "I got information about threat letters pasted on the temple's walls and scattered on the floor in the morning. When I came here, I too saw threat letters scattered everywhere. I got scared, closed the doors and put up the police barricades in order to avoid any situation that could possibly arise."

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, with the police arriving promptly after receiving information about the threats. "We have found out about threatening posters inside the temple premises. We will file a case against the miscreants involved. The letter has certain objectionable things written on it," stated the police, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

The incident at the Ram Janaki Temple underscores the importance of safeguarding religious sites and preserving communal harmony in society. It serves as a reminder of the need for increased vigilance and security measures to prevent any untoward incidents that may threaten the peace and tranquility of the region. Authorities have assured that they will take necessary actions to address the situation and ensure the safety of all citizens.