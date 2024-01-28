Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ajmer Dargah is a Hindu temple': Maharana Pratap Sena chief claims in letter to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (WATCH)

    Amidst rising controversies, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar claims Ajmer's Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah as a Hindu temple, sparking calls for investigation and historical reevaluation.

    'Ajmer Dargah is a Hindu temple': Maharana Pratap Sena chief claims in letter to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    In a startling revelation, the National President of Maharana Pratap Sena, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, has stirred controversy by claiming that the revered Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan, is not a Dargah but a Hindu temple. This assertion has ignited a fervent demand for investigation and restoration, prompting Parmar to address a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, urging immediate action.

    The assertion made by Parmar comes amidst a backdrop of increasing assertions across India regarding the origins of religious sites. Following the release of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a trend has emerged wherein claims are made about Hindu temples purportedly existing beneath mosques and Dargahs.

    Also read: Relocate mosque, hand over Gyanvapi structure to Hindus: VHP on ASI report

    Rajvardhan Singh Parmar's letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasizes the necessity of investigating the Ajmer Dargah, drawing parallels with previous investigations conducted in Ayodhya, Babri Mosque, and Varanasi. Parmar underscores that the Maharana Pratap Sena has long advocated for an inquiry into the Dargah's true nature, alleging it to be a Hindu temple.

    The Maharana Pratap Sena's claims gained momentum during the Jan Jagran Yatra, where Parmar asserts that many individuals voiced support for the demand. This growing chorus of voices has propelled the issue into the public domain, calling for an earnest examination of the Dargah's historical and religious significance.

    In a video posted on social media, Parmar reiterates the assertion, claiming that the Ajmer Dargah is not a Dargah but a Hindu temple. He further criticizes the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot for purportedly ignoring the issue, emphasizing the need for decisive action under the current administration.

    Also read: Hindu temple structure existed at Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI report

    The letter to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reads, "The Maharana Pratap Army has been demanding for a long time that an investigation should be conducted into the Dargah located in Ajmer because that Dargah, in reality, is not a Dargah but our sacred Hindu temple. We had sent a letter to the Congress government on this matter last time as well, but the anti-Hindu Congress government did not take it seriously."

    The call for investigation and restoration is not devoid of controversy. It underscores the complexities surrounding religious identity, historical narratives, and cultural heritage in India. The assertion challenges established beliefs and calls for a reevaluation of the Dargah's significance within the broader religious landscape.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
