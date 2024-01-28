PM Modi highlights Ram-Sita images in original Constitution, silences critics of Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

During the inaugural Mann Ki Baat broadcast of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significant unity fostered by the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He underscored how the governance principles of Lord Ram served as an inspiration for the makers of the Constitution.

In a recent installment of his renowned radio program, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi elucidated upon the profound connections between India's constitutional heritage, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the collective spirit of the nation. With characteristic eloquence, he shed light on the intricate details of India's original Constitution, revealing a little-known aspect of its composition.

PM Modi underscored the meticulous deliberation that went into crafting India's Constitution, labeling it a "living document" that reflects the nation's ethos and aspirations. He drew attention to a remarkable revelation: nestled within the third chapter, dedicated to Fundamental Rights, lay an image depicting Lord Ram, Mother Sita, and Lakshman. This symbolic inclusion, he emphasized, reflects the profound influence of Lord Ram's governance on the framers of India's Constitution.

"The Constitution of Bharat has been made after such intense brainstorming that it is called a living document. In the third chapter of the original copy of the Constitution, the Fundamental Rights of the citizens of Bharat have been described and it is very interesting that at the beginning of the third chapter the makers of our Constitution had given a place to pictures of Lord Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji," he said.

The Prime Minister's discourse extended to the historic events surrounding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He eloquently described how this monumental occasion served as a unifying force, bringing together millions of Indians from diverse backgrounds. In his words, the collective devotion and fervor for Lord Ram transcended regional and cultural boundaries, resonating deeply within the hearts of every citizen.

""The Governance of Lord Ram was also a sources of inspiration for Constitution makers and that's why on January 22nd in Ayodhya, I talked from 'Lord to the Nation' as well as 'Ram to the Nation'. Friends, the consecration in Ayodhya has brought crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feeling is the same, everyone's devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart," he added.

The spirit of unity and reverence for Lord Ram found expression in various forms, as PM Modi noted during his Mann Ki Baat address. Across the length and breadth of the country, people came together to sing Ram bhajans and illuminate their homes with 'Ram Jyoti', akin to the festive fervor of Diwali. This collective outpouring of devotion, he emphasized, symbolized the inherent strength and solidarity of the Indian nation—a strength that forms the bedrock of its pledge towards a developed Bharat.

"During this time, many people of the country sang Ram Bhajan and dedicated them to Lord Shri Ram. On the evening of 22nd January, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti, celebrated Diwali. During this time, the country witnessed collective power, which also forms the basis of our pledge of developed Bharat," PM Modi added.

It's worth noting that ahead of the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, numerous celebrities chose to utilize their social media platforms to disseminate the Constitution Preamble. Their intention was to remind their followers of the secular, socialist, and democratic principles entrenched within the Constitution.

Mollywood actress Parvathy Thiruvothu had written on X, "OUR INDIA," along with a folded hand emoticon. Actor and filmmaker Aashiq Abu captioned his Instagram post, "INDIA. SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC."

Additionally, celebrities such as Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, write-director Atul Mongia, Mollywood film personalities Rima Kallingal, Divya Prabha, Rajesh Madhavan, Kani Kusruti, directors Jeo Baby, Aashiq Abu, Kamal KM, Kunjila Mascillamani, and singer Sooraj Santhosh had also posted similar images of the Constitution's Preamble.

Several prominent personalities from the film industry graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Among the notable attendees were Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Rakshit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Madhav Nene, Rohit Shetty, and Rajkumar Hirani.