Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand was reinstated as the party’s national coordinator. He thanked supremo Mayawati, saying she had 'forgiven' him and that he would work with complete dedication to strengthen the party's mission.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Akash Anand expressed gratitude to party supremo Mayawati after being reinstated as the party’s national coordinator, saying she had "forgiven" him and once again placed her trust in his leadership.

'You Have Forgiven Me': Akash Anand

In a post on X, Anand posted a heartfelt message acknowledging the responsibility handed back to him, promising to work with complete discipline and dedication to strengthen the party organisation.

"Respected Sister Ms. Mayawati Ji, my humble salutations at your feet. You have forgiven me and once again entrusted me with the responsibility of national coordinator of the Bahujan Samaj Party. For this trust, I am deeply grateful to you from the bottom of my heart, and I can never take it lightly," Anand wrote.

Reflecting on recent developments, the BSP leader noted that the recent past had imparted critical lessons to him, emphasising that the party's mission takes precedence over personal ambition.

"The past few times have taught me a great deal. The greatest lesson is that this movement is far bigger than any one individual. It is my great fortune to walk on the path shown by the most revered Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji and the honourable Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, and to which you have devoted your entire life," he added.

Vowing to work tirelessly for the party's core ideology and organisational growth under Mayawati's mentorship, Anand said, "Therefore, under your guidance, the welfare of the party and the movement will remain paramount for me. Renouncing all my personal interests, with discipline and complete dedication, I will work day and night to strengthen the organisation. You have placed your trust in me. Now, it is my responsibility to prove it right through my actions. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat."

Pledging Allegiance to BSP

Earlier on Friday, Anand said he would not join any other political party and asserted that the BSP was "not just a party" for him but for his family.

In a post on X addressed to Mayawati, Anand said he had learned politics under her guidance and sought an opportunity to serve the party and its mission again under her leadership.

He said, "You are my political guru, my inspiration, and also my paternal aunt. Whatever I have learned in politics, I learned from you; whatever I have done, I did under your guidance. Therefore, today I wish to place my words directly before you and before the entire Bahujan society."

"For the past few days, various kinds of news and rumours about me have been circulating in the media and social media. I want to clarify: I am not going to any other political party. Not today, not ever. The BSP is not just a party for me; it is my family," Anand said.