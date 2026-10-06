Ahead of an opposition march, Delhi Police have tightened security at Jantar Mantar and ECI HQ. This follows the detention of protesters demonstrating against an alleged sexual assault on three women journalists during an earlier protest on October 3.

Security has been beefed up around Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national capital ahead of a scheduled march by opposition parties on Tuesday.

Ahead of the demonstration, Delhi Police have deployed a large number of personnel in the area and erected multiple layers of barricades to prevent any untoward incident and maintain the law and order situation.

Protesters Detained Over Journalists' Assault Complaint

Earlier, Delhi Police on Monday detained protesters outside Parliament Street Police Station who were demonstrating against an alleged incident of sexual misconduct against three women journalists during an October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protesters were detained following a clash with police officers. One of the protesters stated that they had been demonstrating against the incident from 6:00 PM yesterday (Sunday) until 6:00 AM. The Police detained them at 7:00 in the morning.

The protesters further alleged that despite merely demanding the registration of an FIR, police personnel treated them poorly and took them into custody.

"We've been here since last night (Sunday). We've been sitting here from 6:00 PM yesterday (Sunday) until 6:00 AM today (Monday), and it's almost 7:00 now. All we're asking is for an FIR to be filed. Instead, the police are treating us terribly, detaining us, and She's the victim of a sexual assault, and they beat her up too after dragging her away. All she wants is for an FIR to be filed," said protesters.

Allegations of Police Brutality

Another protester alleged that police personnel were using sticks inside to assault demonstrators, claiming that women and disabled persons were also beaten by police officials.

"They are beating the disabled person, they are beating the woman, a stick is being used inside," said another protester.

Explaining the reason for their presence, one protester said that they had gathered at the spot to inquire about the status of the complaint regarding the October 3 assault incident.

"The police are misbehaving with us... We are here to ask for the status of our complaint after 48 hours..." said protesters.

Police Response to Journalists' Complaint

Earlier, three women journalists alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3. Following the incident, Delhi Police received their complaints and transferred the matter to the Crime Branch, Kamla Market.

"On 03-10-26, during the protest in the New Delhi area, while there was a law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints, and the same have been transferred to the Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," said Delhi Police.

AISA Members Detained in Separate Protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained several members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) during a protest near Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, as demonstrations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued in the national capital.

Several protesters, including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal, attempted to breach police barricades near Jantar Mantar and move forward. (ANI)