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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Days Ahead For West Bengal During Durga Puja? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: As the festive season begins, the rain is slowly fading away in Bengal. There is a slight chill in the morning breeze. How will weather be in the city and suburbs on Tuesday? Read the full report to know the details
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Image Credit : gemini
Monsoon Retreat Brings Dry and Sunny Weather to West Bengal
The monsoon is finally leaving West Bengal, bringing dry and mostly clear skies across the state, though light rain may still occur in a few isolated areas.
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Image Credit : gemini
South Bengal Weather Update Clear Skies with Mild Thunderstorms
Most districts in South Bengal will enjoy clear skies on Tuesday. However, places like Howrah and Hooghly might see light rain and thunderstorms without heavy downpours.
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Image Credit : gemini
Kolkata Weather Forecast Sunny Days with High Humidity
Kolkata will experience mostly sunny weather with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees. High moisture levels during the day might make it feel quite muggy and hot.
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Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal Weather Rain Decreases as Sunny Days Return
Rain will significantly decrease in North Bengal. Districts like Malda and Dinajpur will see clear, sunny skies, while hilly areas like Darjeeling remain cool.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Temperature Drops in Hilly Regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong
Hilly areas like Darjeeling will experience pleasant weather with temperatures ranging between 15 and 22 degrees, offering a cool breeze as the festive season approaches.
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