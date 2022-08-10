Raksha Bandhan 2022: 501 handmade rakhis from Vrindavan widows to PM Modi

The women created and decorated the rakhis before sending them to Delhi. According to Madan Jha, Sulabh International's media advisor, an organisation representative will deliver these rakhis to the Prime Minister's office.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Vrindavan widows sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi 501 rakhis and 75 national flags.

The founder of Sulabh International and a well-known social reformer,

Bindeshwar Pathak organised a rakhi-making event for widows on Tuesday at Maa Sharda Ashram, said Madan Jha, Sulabh International's media advisor, on Wednesday. Jha added that the event is held every year.

The women created and decorated the rakhis before sending them to Delhi. An organisation representative will deliver these rakhis to the prime minister's office, said Madan Jha, Sulabh International's media advisor.

In the past, some widows have visited the prime minister's residence on Raksha Bandhan to tie him rakhis. However, due to the Covid pandemic in the last two years, it was not possible for them to personally tie the rakhi to PM Modi, he explained.

Jha stated that the PM's office had been contacted this time, and if permission is granted, some widows can go and tie rakhi to PM Modi.

Jha claimed that old widows living in the Maa Sharda and Radhatila ashrams had prepared rakhis adorned with photographs of PM Modi.

He also stated that they are sending 75 national flags to the Prime Minister.

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhis (amulets) on the wrists of their brothers. The festival will be held on Thursday, August 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

