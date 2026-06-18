JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would win both Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand. Another party leader, Manoj Pandey, echoed this and accused the BJP of promoting 'money-driven politics' by backing an industrialist.

INDIA Bloc Confident of Victory

As polling for the Rajya Sabha elections commenced in Jharkhand on Thursday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram expressed confidence over his victory and asserted that both candidates of the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious. Baidyanath Ram arrived at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi to cast his vote and said the INDIA bloc had the numbers required to secure both seats. "I am very confident, 100 per cent. We will win... Both candidates of INDIA bloc are winning. I will get 30 votes... Our victory is certain and we will win both seats. They (NDA) can make all claims but they do not have the number," Ram told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will commence at 5 pm, following which the results will be declared. For the two Rajya Sabha seats, JMM's Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha, and Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani are in the fray.

JMM Accuses BJP of 'Money-Driven Politics'

Meanwhile, (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey said the ruling alliance was confident of winning both Rajya Sabha seats in the state and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting "money-driven politics," alleging that a "money-minded industrialist from Gujarat" would use money to garner support in the election. Speaking to ANI, Pandey alleged that the BJP is attempting to influence politics through wealthy individuals. "The BJP's strategy is to make the politics of India rely on money-minded individuals. In Jharkhand, a money-minded industrialist has been sent. That industrialist from Gujarat will use money to secure votes for them," he alleged.

He further said the INDIA bloc had the numbers required to secure victory for both its candidates. "We are completely confident. Both our candidates will win the election. There are statistics to support that confidence. But the BJP should explain where their confidence lies. Where are the statistics? How will they get 28 votes?" Pandey said. (ANI)