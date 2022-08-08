Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance

    In addition, Prime Minister Modi will release a publication chronicling Naidu's tenure as vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha, followed by dinner. 

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    The chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, will bid farewell in the upper House on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.

    Following media reports, PM Modi will present Naidu with a memento and a publication detailing his tenure as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The day will conclude with a farewell dinner.

    Naidu will step down on Wednesday, and his successor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will take the oath of office on August 11. Due to Muharram and Raksha Bandhan, the House will not meet on Tuesday and Thursday, according to sources.

    On behalf of all members of the House, there will be another farewell function for Naidu on Monday evening at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium.

    Union Minister RK Singh will introduce the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha for debate and passage.

    The Bill seeks to mandate the use of non-fossil sources of energy and feedstock, such as biomass and ethanol, and green hydrogen and green ammonia.

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to introduce the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha for debate and passage.

    This Bill aims to establish the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre, which will promote international and domestic arbitration and conciliation.

    Meanwhile, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will introduce the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha.

    The Bill seeks to transform Gujarat's National Rail and Transportation University, considered a university, into the autonomous central university Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

    Also Read: Parliament turning 'dysfunctional', institutions tamed: Chidambaram

    Also Read: Govt withdraws Data Protection Bill, 2021 from Lok Sabha

    Also Read: Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida Housing Society

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida housing society

    Law is no bad, people's mentality is Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    'Law is not bad, people's mentality is...' Rajasthan CM Gehlot slammed over rape remarks

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Recent Stories

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared toppers list 24 candidates score perfect 100 announces National Testing Agency gcw

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    Sunday Weekend Box Office Collection Report Bimbisara Sita Ramam Vikrant Rona Ek Villain Returns drb

    Box Office Report: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram beats Kiccha Sudeep, Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Villain Returns

    Tata Motors acquires Ford India s manufacturing plant in Sanand for Rs 725 crore gcw

    Tata Motors acquires Ford India's manufacturing plant in Sanand for Rs 725 crore

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Who is Aarya Walvekar 18 year old winner of Miss India USA 2022 gcw

    Who is Aarya Walvekar, 18-year-old winner of Miss India USA 2022?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon