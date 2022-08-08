Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance

In addition, Prime Minister Modi will release a publication chronicling Naidu's tenure as vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha, followed by dinner.

The chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, will bid farewell in the upper House on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.

Following media reports, PM Modi will present Naidu with a memento and a publication detailing his tenure as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The day will conclude with a farewell dinner.

Naidu will step down on Wednesday, and his successor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will take the oath of office on August 11. Due to Muharram and Raksha Bandhan, the House will not meet on Tuesday and Thursday, according to sources.

On behalf of all members of the House, there will be another farewell function for Naidu on Monday evening at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium.

Union Minister RK Singh will introduce the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha for debate and passage.

The Bill seeks to mandate the use of non-fossil sources of energy and feedstock, such as biomass and ethanol, and green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to introduce the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha for debate and passage.

This Bill aims to establish the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre, which will promote international and domestic arbitration and conciliation.

Meanwhile, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will introduce the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill seeks to transform Gujarat's National Rail and Transportation University, considered a university, into the autonomous central university Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

