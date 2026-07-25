Families affected by flash floods in J&K's Rajouri have been relocated. The floods severely damaged power infrastructure, washing away 15 transformers and damaging 200 others, causing widespread outages. Restoration is underway on a war footing.

Flood-affected families have been relocated to a rehabilitation centre near Rajouri as authorities continue relief and rehabilitation efforts following flooding in the region.

Massive Power Outage in Rajouri

Recent flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district caused extensive damage to power infrastructure, washing away 15 transformers and damaging around 200 others, leading to widespread disruption of electricity supply across the district, Power Development Department (PDD) authorities said on Friday.

PDD Executive Engineer, Javed Akhtar, stated that power restoration work is currently underway on a war footing. Electricity has already been restored in several affected areas, while restoration work continues in the remaining locations.

Senior PDD officers, engineers, field staff, and labourers are working together around the clock to restore the damaged network. Due to the scale of destruction, additional manpower was deployed, and residents are also assisting the department in the restoration efforts. The operation remains challenging as several electric poles were either washed away or severely damaged by the floods. Despite these difficulties, the PDD continues its large-scale restoration drive to restore power to all affected areas as quickly as possible.

Chenab River Swells, Authorities Issue Alert

Earlier this week, continuous rainfall in Reasi and upper catchment areas triggered a surge in water inflow into the Salal reservoir, prompting authorities to open all gates of the dam to regulate the rising water level. The increased inflow and release of water from the dam have caused the Chenab River to swell, with strong currents and elevated water levels being witnessed downstream.

Heavy rainfall lashed the Reasi region for several hours, leading to a significant rise in water inflow into the Chenab River and Salal Dam reservoir. Authorities closely monitored weather conditions and the river's water level.

People, particularly those living in low-lying areas and along the banks of the Chenab, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing close to the river. Since Tuesday morning, the district administration and Rajouri Police issued advisories urging residents to remain alert amid fears of rising river water levels, flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

People have been asked to remain indoors unless travel is essential and cooperate with the administration. In case of an emergency, residents have been advised to immediately contact the local administration or emergency services. (ANI)