Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra at Bhuj, performing Shastra Puja to honor weapons and equipment. The visit aims to boost troop morale while showcasing India’s joint military readiness near the Pakistan border.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be performing Shastra Puja at Bhuj military station in Gujarat on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and celebrate the festival Dusshera with the jawans of the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF). “He will be visiting to Gujarat’s Bhuj for the Dussehra celebrations on October 1,” a defence official told Asianet Newsable English, adding that he will stay there for two days. He is also scheduled to address the jawans. Also known as Ayudha Puja, Shastra Puja, is a Hindu ritual performed on Dussehra (Vijayadashami) where equipment, weapons, tools, instruments, and vehicles are worshipped. It is done to seek blessings, honor their role in daily life and national protection, and to symbolize strength and success. Bhuj assumes a strategic significance as it is located close to the land and marine borders with Pakistan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1971 War

During the 1971 war, Pakistani forces launched air strikes against Bhuj, on December 8, 1971, damaging the airstrip and disrupting reinforcements. This attack aimed to cut off Indian air support to the Kutch region and prevent the movement of Pakistani tanks. Also, during Operation Sindoor, Pakistani targeted the military installations through drones in the region. The defence minister will also witness a large-scale multi-agency exercise at Lakki Nala, close to the India-Pakistan border.

The drill will involve the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and other security agencies, showcasing joint preparedness along the western frontier. In 2024, he celebrated the festival at the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, Darjeeling.