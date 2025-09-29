Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi urged both public and private garba organisers to play Operation Sindoor-themed numbers as a mark of respect to the armed forces.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi appealed to the people of the state to dedicate Navratri celebrations to the valour of the Indian Army. He urged both public and private garba organisers to play Operation Sindoor-themed numbers as a mark of respect to the armed forces. Responding to the appeal made on Sunday, noted folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi performed a special Operation Sindoor-themed garba in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also attended several garba celebrations across East Ahmedabad, including Vastral, Nikol, Bapunagar, Gheekanta and Dariyapur. His visits included the celebrations at Madhav Homes in Vastral, Shri Khodaldham Ground and Shreenath Society in Nikol, Bahuchar Mata Temple in Bapunagar, the Navratri festival organised by Shri Mahakali Mitra Mandal in Dariapur, and the garba organised by Shri Shiv Shakti Mai Gheekanta Yuvak Mandal in Gheekanta.

The CM was welcomed by organisers and residents at each venue. He participated in the Aarti to seek the blessings of the Goddess and encouraged the enthusiasm of the participants. At the garba festival held at Shrinath Park in Nikol, participants also raised slogans of “Adopt Swadeshi, Make India Self-Reliant (Atmanirbhar).” Meanwhile, in Gandevi, Navsari, people celebrated Shardiya Navratri with enthusiasm by performing the traditional Dori Raas Garba, a rope-based dance form.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is one of the most vibrant Hindu festivals, dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The nine-night festival is marked by prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances form the heart of the celebrations.

The festive fervour is also reflected in Kolkata, where Durga Puja pandals are drawing attention with themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns and evolving family dynamics, blending creativity with devotion.

