Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed HAL's projects, stressing the need to meet deadlines for the LCA programme. Sources said HAL faces potential penalties for delays, while progress on the fifth-generation AMCA project continues.

Rajnath Singh Reviews LCA Project, Stresses Deadlines

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the progress of major ongoing projects of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at a meeting in KB-2 today. He reviewed the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme, Defence Ministry sources said and noted that HAL has been asked to meet the deadlines. He is learnt to have said that many things have been completed and there is a need to do more.

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"Raksha Mantri reviewed the LCA project today...Self-reliance means that you are starting from scratch in some area. So, many things have been completed in that. Some things have not yet been done fully to the satisfaction of the Air Force. So, when that is done, later this year, hopefully, those shortcomings will be fulfilled," a source said.

"There are 6 LCA Mk1A aircraft with the engines that are ready. 18-24 LCA Mk1A aircraft are expected to be ready by the end of the year, if HAL is able to make up for some of those shortfalls (ASQR). Due to the delay, there could be penalties that will be applied. HAL has been asked to complete the commitments and meet the timelines," the source added.

Indigenous 5th-Gen AMCA Project Moves Forward

The Defence Ministry sources said technical negotiations have been completed concerning GE-414 Engines for AMCA prototype. They said that the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) was issued about 10 days ago.

"It has a time of 60 days. The responses should come by the end of July. After that, the rest of the process will be done. GE-414 Engines for AMCA prototype: Technical negotiations have been completed. Commercial negotiations are going on. HAL is negotiating. The focus is to move AMCA forward. That is our fifth-generation choice," the sources said.

The Defence Ministry had last month issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the mega indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project to the three shortlisted bidders, including Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge-BEML, Defence officials stated.

India is looking towards enhancing its indigenous defence capabilities, and last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will execute the programme through an industry partnership. The Execution Model approach provided equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis.

On May 15, this year, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stones for the Core Integration & Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi to fast-track the development of Fifth-Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and other future indigenous platforms. The total outlay for the AMCA programme is around Rs 15,000 crore, and the Core Integration & Flight Testing Centre of Aeronautical Development Agency, an affiliate organisation of DRDO, is a vital component of the project. The facility is being established at a cost of about Rs 2,000 crore. (ANI)