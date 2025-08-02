Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that elections in India were rigged and said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha does not have any proof to substantiate his claim.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that elections in India were rigged and said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha does not have any proof to substantiate his claim. "Rahul Gandhi said that he has prepared an atom bomb of proofs on the rigging of votes by the Election Commission... If he has an atom bomb of proofs, its atomic test should be done immediately," Rajnath Singh said while addressing an event in Patna. "The fact is that he does not have any proof or evidence," Singh said.

The Defence Minister also appealed to Rahul Gandhi to let the Constitutional institutions in the country do their duty.

"Making sensational claims is his habit. Earlier, he had made similar statements. Let Constitutional institutions do their duties. It is my appeal to Rahul Gandhi. It is good for Congress's health and good for democracy as well," the Union Minister said.

Rahul Gandhi's Big Claim: ‘Lok Sabha Polls Was Rigged’

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the election system in India was "already dead," alleging that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "rigged" and that he has proof to substantiate the claim. Addressing the annual legal conclave titled 'Constitutional Challenges - Perspectives & Pathways', Gandhi said that he suspected over 80 Lok Sabha seats were rigged in the 2024 general elections.

"The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged, we suspect that the number is over 70 to 80, he would not have been the Prime Minister of India. We are going to prove to you in the coming few days how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged and was rigged," Gandhi said while addressing the gathering in the national capital.

Highlighting the six-month investigation carried out by Congress, he further alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) doesn't exist and has disappeared. According to documentation received from the EC, Gandhi said that the Congress has ascertained that nearly 1.5 lakh voters out of 6.5 lakh who voted in the Lok Sabha elections were "fake".

"It makes it clear that the institution that defends the constitution has been obliterated and taken over. We have such proof that will show the whole country that the institution of the Election Commission does not exist. It has disappeared. It has taken us 6 months of non-stop work to find this proof. You will see with zero doubt how a Lok Sabha election is stolen. 6.5 lakh voters vote, and 1.5 lakh of those voters are fake," Gandhi said.