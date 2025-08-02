Rahul Gandhi alleges that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged, claiming to possess proof of over 80 seats being manipulated. He points to a six-month Congress investigation uncovering 1.5 lakh fake voters out of 6.5 lakh.

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the election system in India was "already dead," and alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "rigged" and that he has proof to substantiate the claim.



Addressing the annual legal conclave titled 'Constitutional Challenges - Perspectives & Pathways', Gandhi said that he suspected over 80 Lok Sabha seats were rigged in the 2024 general elections.



"The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged, we suspect that the number is over 70 to 80, he would not have been the Prime Minister of India. We are going to prove to you in the coming few days how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged and was rigged," Gandhi said while addressing the gathering in the national capital.

Congress Claims Voter Fraud

Highlighting the six-month investigation carried out by Congress, he further alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) doesn't exist and has disappeared. According to documentation received from the EC, Gandhi said that the Congress has ascertained that nearly 1.5 lakh voters out of 6.5 lakh who voted in the Lok Sabha elections were "fake".



"It makes it clear that the institution that defends the constitution has been obliterated and taken over. We have such proof that will show the whole country that the institution of the Election Commission does not exist. It has disappeared. It has taken us 6 months of non-stop work to find this proof. You will see with zero doubt how a Lok Sabha election is stolen. 6.5 lakh voters vote, and 1.5 lakh of those voters are fake," Gandhi said.

Gandhi Points to Pattern

The LoP rekindled his suspicions regarding the election system, saying that he had his doubts about "something being wrong" since 2014. Questioning the BJP's sweeping victories in the assembly elections of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi noted that they began investigating electoral malpractices following their defeat in Maharashtra, where one crore new voters appeared within months ahead of the assembly elections, ultimately voting for the BJP.



"I've been speaking recently about the election system. I had always suspected something was wrong, starting from 2014. I had a suspicion in the Gujarat Assembly elections already. This ability to win sweeping victories. The Congress Party didn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat, which surprised me. Whenever we spoke, people said, 'Where's the proof?' Then, something happened in Maharashtra," Gandhi said.



"In the Lok Sabha, we won the election. And then four months later, we didn't just lose, we were obliterated. Three formidable parties suddenly just evaporated. We started to look seriously for electoral malpractice. We found that in Maharashtra, one crore new voters appeared between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. The bulk of those votes go to the BJP... Now, I say with absolutely no doubt that we have proof," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

