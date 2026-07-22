NHPC announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of deceased in the Sikkim tunnel collapse. 13 of 25 trapped personnel have been found dead. Rescue ops continue at the Teesta Stage-VI project site after a suspected methane gas explosion.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tunnel collapse incident in Sikkim's Namchi district. The NHPC has expressed its profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

Rescue Operations Continue

The rescue operations at the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in South Sikkim are continuing round-the-clock, with close coordination among the District Administration, NDRF, SDRF, NHPC, Patel Engineering Limited (PEL), Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, local authorities and other agencies involved in the response. Of the 25 personnel trapped inside the tunnel, 13 bodies have been retrieved so far. Every possible effort continues to be made to locate and evacuate the remaining personnel at the earliest.

NHPC's Top Management is present at the site, closely monitoring and coordinating the rescue operations with all agencies involved. Rescue operations are underway at the NHPC tunnel collapse location.

Details of the Accident

According to NHPC, the accident occurred on July 20 inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) at Samardung after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped within rock formations triggered an explosion, filling the tunnel with dense fumes and toxic gases.

NHPC said emergency response protocols were immediately activated, with rescue operations conducted jointly by the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local authorities and a specialised rescue team from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). Senior NHPC officials also reached the site to monitor the rescue effort.

Financial Assistance Announced

On Tuesday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured individuals from the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Tamang to review the situation and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)