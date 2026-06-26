Sapna Rana, a nursing graduate from Tehri Garhwal, has secured a nursing position at Schon Klinik Hospital in Hamburg, Germany, with a monthly salary of 3,060 euros (around ₹3.3 lakh)

A government skill development initiative has helped a young woman from Uttarakhand turn her international career dream into reality. Sapna Rana, a nursing graduate from Tehri Garhwal, has secured a nursing position at Schon Klinik Hospital in Hamburg, Germany, with a monthly salary of 3,060 euros (around ₹3.3 lakh) after completing German language training under the Chief Minister Kaushal Unnayan and Global Employment Scheme.

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From Tehri to Germany

Sapna Rana, who hails from Tehri Garhwal, completed her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Paukhal, before pursuing nursing at the State Nursing College in Dehradun. Her selection marks a major milestone for Uttarakhand's overseas employment initiative.

Language Training Opened Global Doors

Before receiving the overseas job offer, Sapna underwent German language training through the state's Chief Minister Kaushal Unnayan and Global Employment Scheme. After successfully clearing the required language examination, she was selected as a nurse at Schon Klinik Hospital in Hamburg. She will earn a monthly salary of 3,060 euros, approximately ₹3.3 lakh.

CM Dhami Congratulates Sapna

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Sapna during a meeting at his official residence and described her achievement as an example of how skill development and global employment initiatives are creating international opportunities for Uttarakhand's youth. He said the government remains committed to connecting young professionals with overseas careers through specialised training programmes.

Overseas Employment Cell Driving Opportunities

The state government has established an Overseas Employment Cell under the Skill Development and Employment Department to prepare candidates for jobs abroad. The cell currently provides language training for employment opportunities in Germany and Japan. According to the government, around 65 youths from Uttarakhand have already secured jobs in Japan through the initiative.

Nursing Sector Offers Huge Global Demand

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said Germany has a growing demand for trained nursing professionals, prompting the government to introduce German language training for eligible candidates. Officials believe Sapna's success will motivate more young people to take advantage of the programme and pursue international careers.