Delhi Lal Dora residents will soon receive smart property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme. CM Rekha Gupta reviewed the progress of digital property records, drone surveys, and QR code-based cards. The initiative aims to provide secure ownership records and reduce property disputes.

The Delhi Government is moving towards a major digital transformation of property records in Lal Dora areas and densely populated villages, aiming to provide residents with secure and transparent ownership documents. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the progress of the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme during a Revenue Department meeting and directed officials to speed up the preparation of digital property records and the issuance of smart property cards with QR codes.

The initiative aims to address long-standing issues caused by the absence of proper property documentation and provide residents with an authentic digital identity for their properties. The government believes the move will help reduce ownership disputes and make property-related services more transparent and accessible.

48 Delhi Villages Included Under SVAMITVA Scheme

At present, 48 villages in Delhi have been included under the ownership scheme with the support of the Survey of India.

According to officials, drone surveys and other necessary procedures have been completed in 30 villages, and final property cards have also been prepared. These cards are currently undergoing digital signing before being issued to eligible residents.

The Chief Minister said the process has reached its final stage, with smart property cards containing QR codes expected to be distributed soon.

Over 12,000 Properties Surveyed So Far

Government data shows that 12,232 properties have been surveyed under the scheme so far. Of these, 8,423 properties have been found to be dispute-free, accounting for nearly 69 per cent of the total surveyed properties.

The process of issuing smart property cards for these properties is now being initiated. Officials said properties surveyed in South Delhi and North-West Delhi have been found to be completely free from disputes, while efforts are underway to resolve pending property-related issues in other districts.

Drone Survey And Digital Mapping Process

Under the SVAMITVA scheme, property identification begins with the marking of boundaries in Lal Dora areas. The Survey of India conducts drone-based aerial surveys of villages, following which Revenue Department officials physically verify the digital maps prepared through the survey.

If any discrepancies are found, the records are sent back for correction to ensure accuracy before final approval.

After the verification process, every property is assigned a unique Property Identification Number (PID). This PID forms the basis for preparing official property cards and will serve as an authentic reference for property identification in the future.

Property Records To Be Linked With DORIS System

The Delhi Government plans to integrate these digital property records with the Delhi Online Registration Information System (DORIS) in real time.

The integration is expected to ensure that property records remain updated continuously and improve transparency in property transactions, registrations, sales, purchases, and other revenue-related services.

Smart Property Cards To Feature QR Code Facility

The Delhi Government will issue high-quality PVC Smart Property Cards to eligible residents under the scheme. These cards will be prepared according to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) standards to ensure security, durability, and digital authenticity.

Each smart property card will include important details such as:

Property Identification Number (PID)

Date of issue

Village, sub-division, and district details

Name of occupant

Property share and area

Land base number

Details of co-occupants

The cards will also feature a QR code, allowing residents to access the digital Form-13 of their respective properties.

Digital Property Records To Improve Transparency

The digital Form-13 will contain detailed property information, including the property map, boundaries, neighbouring property details, Khasra number, family and co-occupant details, Tehsildar's digital signature, official seal, and valid possession certificate issued under the Delhi Population Census and Records Management Rules, 2025.

The Delhi Government said the SVAMITVA scheme will provide residents of Lal Dora areas with reliable ownership records, strengthen property security, and create a more transparent digital property management system.