A woman constable in Rajasthan has been suspended after a photograph showing her sitting with both feet placed on a desk while an elderly man waited to lodge a complaint at a police station went viral, triggering outrage on social media.

A woman constable in Rajasthan has been suspended after a photograph showing her sitting with both feet placed on a desk while an elderly man waited to lodge a complaint at a police station went viral, triggering outrage on social media. The incident took place at the Bichhiwara Police Station in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, where the elderly man had reportedly arrived to file a complaint. According to reports shared online, the constable appeared indifferent to the complainant's grievance. A photo that drew sharp criticism for being unprofessional and disrespectful, she was seen sitting with both feet resting on the table as the elderly man sat nearby.

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The image, reportedly captured by someone present at the police station, quickly spread online, fuelling massive public backlash and raising questions about police conduct and accountability.

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Following the outrage, Dungarpur Police confirmed that the woman constable had been suspended with immediate effect.

In its statement, the police also said that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the constable in connection with the incident.