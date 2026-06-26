Newly-appointed UP BJP VP Neeraj Singh called the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir 'shameful.' He praised CM Yogi Adityanath for swift action in forming an SIT and asserted that the guilty would be brought to justice.

UP BJP VP calls donation row 'shameful'

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President Neeraj Singh on Friday termed the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir "certainly shameful" and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking swift action, saying those responsible would be brought to justice.

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Speaking to ANI on the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations row, Singh said, "Lord Ram is central to the faith of every Indian, and what transpired at the Ram Mandir was certainly shameful. However, I especially commend the CM for the promptness and sensitivity with which he has addressed this matter. An SIT has been constituted, the accused have been identified, and strict action is being taken to ensure that such an incident does not recur."

He asserted that the alleged conspiracy had been exposed and warned of strict action against those found guilty. "The conspiracy hatched there has been exposed, and such acts will not happen again. Whoever is guilty of the incident at the Ram Mandir will not be spared; they will certainly be brought to justice," Singh added.

Singh vows to strengthen party organisation

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude over his appointment as Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President, Singh said he would work with complete sincerity to strengthen the organisation. "First, I wish to express my gratitude to my leadership and the organisation for entrusting me with this responsibility. I will strive to discharge it with complete sincerity. We will work with the spirit of a dedicated party worker to further strengthen the organisation."

He said the BJP would continue to take its welfare initiatives to the people with a spirit of service. "I have full faith that by working with this spirit of service, taking the public welfare schemes of this party, which cares deeply for the upliftment of every citizen, to the masses, we will achieve our goals," he added.

SIT to probe alleged scam

On June 25, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)