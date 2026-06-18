A 42-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck while collecting scattered wheat grains on a road at Suratgarh's New Grain Market in Rajasthan on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck while collecting scattered wheat grains on a road at Suratgarh's New Grain Market in Rajasthan on Saturday. The driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the accident. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the mandi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the victim was identified as Sunil Soni, and the accident occurred at around 11:30 am inside the mandi.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hoshiyar Singh of the City Police Station said the truck was stationed near a shed when Sunil sat in front of it, picking up wheat grains scattered on the road.

Moments later, the truck driver reportedly climbed into the vehicle and moved it forward without checking the area ahead. The sudden movement left Sunil with no chance to react or escape. He was run over by the vehicle and died on the spot.

A CCTV recording of the incident has surfaced, showing the truck passing over Sunil while he was engaged in collecting wheat.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

Scroll to load tweet…

The accident sparked panic across the grain market, with traders, labourers and bystanders rushing to the scene. Local residents alerted the police, who quickly arrived and launched an inquiry into the incident.

Truck seized, hunt for driver underway

Police have seized the truck involved in the accident, while Sunil's body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

ASI Hoshiyar Singh said a case will be registered after the post-mortem report is received.