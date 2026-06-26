Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed Congress and BRS for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana, alleging their alignment with the Majlis party. CM Revanth Reddy has urged vigilance over potential voter name deletions.

Kishan Reddy Slams Congress, BRS Over SIR Opposition

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday criticised the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging that both parties were acting in alignment with the Majlis party.

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Speaking to ANI, Reddy said the SIR exercise had commenced across various states in the country and expressed disappointment over the stand taken by the Congress and BRS in Telangana. "The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process began yesterday across various states in the country. However, it is unfortunate that both the Congress party and the BRS party in Telangana are issuing statements against the SIR. This is because they are aligned with the Majlis party," he told reporters.

The Union Minister further alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was questioning the SIR process despite it being carried out by officials of his own government. He also accused the Chief Minister of undermining confidence in the state's officials. "The Chief Minister himself issues statements against the SIR, even though it is his own administration, comprising his Collectors and the Telangana government's Tehsildars, that is conducting it. The Chief Minister repeatedly expresses a lack of trust in Telangana's officials, despite the fact that it is his own government and administration. He holds meetings with the Majlis party and urges people to protest against the removal of names, telling them not to allow officials into their neighbourhoods," Reddy added.

Owaisi Expresses Concern Over SIR Process

Earlier on Thursday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana. Owaisi highlighted significant administrative hurdles and potential risks for voters, characterising the process as unnecessarily complex and potentially threatening to citizens' status.

While acknowledging the support of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in increasing the number of MeeSeva centres to help citizens manage their documentation, Owaisi maintained that the current SIR process remains fraught with difficulty for the average voter. His party continues to assist thousands of individuals in mapping their 2002 details in an effort to ensure that no legitimate voter is left out of the final list. "I'm thankful to CM Revanth Reddy that he accepted our proposal of having more MeeSeva centres in Telangana, but still, the AIMIM party from the last two months have helped thousands and lakhs of people in ensuring that we give them the details of their names from 2002, we have helped them in mapping. But documents are going to be difficult, and please remember that if your name does not come in the final SIR, according to the Supreme Court judgment, the ECI will have to forward those names to the competent authority, which in this case would be MHA. So there will be a question mark raised about your citizenship," he said.

SIR Process and Timeline

The remarks come as the SIR exercise in Telangana began on Thursday, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conduct door-to-door visits to distribute Enumeration Forms. With the publication of draft rolls scheduled for July 31, the claims and objections period will go on from July 31 to August 30, and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

CM Reddy Urges Vigilance

On Wednesday, Telangana CM Reddy instructed ministers, MLAs, MPs, and constituency in-charges to remain vigilant amid reports of the possible deletion of genuine voters' names from electoral rolls during the state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, an official CMO release said.

Addressing party leaders during a Zoom meeting on the SIR campaign, CM Reddy warned of strict action against any party leaders who fail to actively implement the exercise, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated. "The SIR issue is a very serious matter. Some leaders are being negligent about the SIR," Reddy said, adding that he would not remain a silent spectator if the party suffered due to the inaction of its leaders.