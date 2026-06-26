Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal. He urged society to reflect on the reasons behind destructive thinking in youth. The prime suspect was allegedly unwilling to marry the victim.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed shock over the allleged murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal and said that society must consider what kind of environment needs to be created so that such cruel thoughts do not develop in children. Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered.

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Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim

'Extremely Shocking Incident': CM Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters on the incident, Fadnavis said, "This is an extremely shocking incident, something beyond imagination. It is the kind of incident that compels us, as a society, to seriously reflect. Why do children from educated and well-settled families develop such malicious and destructive thinking? What are the reasons behind this mindset? We need to think deeply about it."

He urged citizens to view this case not merely as a crime, but also from a social perspective. "In reality, this case should not be viewed merely as a crime, but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and system needs to be created so that such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts do not develop in children at such a young age. This incident is truly very shocking," he added.

Meanwhile, the Agarwal family is likely to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune during one of his scheduled programmes on Thursday. The Chief Minister is visiting Pune for multiple public events, and the family is present at one of the venues where he is expected to arrive.

Accused's Mother Demands Stringent Punishment

Earlier on Thursday, Accused Siya Goyal's mother, Pooja Goyal, demanded stringent punishment for her daughter in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, asserting that if her daughter is found guilty of the crime, she should face the same fate and be thrown from the exact spot where the victim was dumped.

Speaking to reporters, Pooja Goyal stated that Siya never expressed any dissatisfaction regarding the marriage. She further noted that the family was entirely unaware of Chetan's existence, emphasising that since the engagement, her daughter had communicated exclusively with Ketan. (ANI)