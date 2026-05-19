Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania hailed the party's victory in the Himachal Pradesh ULB polls as a 'clear-cut certificate' for CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's governance, stating it reflects public approval of the government's policies and guarantees.

Claiming that the results of the recently-concluded Urban Local body elections in Himachal Pradesh reflected public confidence in the state government, Congress MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania on Tuesday said the mandate was a 'clear-cut certificate' in favour of the Chief Minister and his governance model.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Pathania thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for supporting the Congress in the urban local body elections and said the outcome reflected approval of the government's policies and guarantees implemented over the last three-and-a-half years.

'Certificate' for Government's Work

He said the Congress government had fulfilled several major promises, including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, implementation of welfare schemes, promotion of natural farming and support measures for farmers, women and unemployed youth. "The people of Himachal Pradesh have given a clear mandate in favour of the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This is a certificate of the work done by the government and the model of development adopted during the last three years," Pathania said.

Refering the government's initiatives, the Congress leader said the state had introduced English-medium education from Class I in several assembly segments, enhanced procurement prices for cow and buffalo milk and provided employment and self-employment opportunities to youth through various schemes. He also referred to health sector expansion, including the installation of modern medical equipment in hospitals, and infrastructure projects such as airport expansion in Kangra district and tourism-related developments.

Strong Performance Across Districts

Pathania claimed that the Congress had performed strongly in several urban local bodies across districts, including Kangra, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla. According to him, Congress-backed candidates secured victories in a majority of municipal bodies and nagar panchayats, while in some places, independent candidates would play a deciding role in the formation of local bodies.

He alleged that despite financial constraints and a reduction in central support, the state government had continued welfare and development works effectively. The Congress leader also thanked government officials, employees and election staff for conducting the elections peacefully and efficiently.

Referring to future elections, Pathania expressed confidence that the Congress would continue to perform strongly in upcoming zila parishad, block samiti and municipal corporation polls in the state. (ANI)