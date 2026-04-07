Shocking CCTV Clip Shows Dog Biting Several Men In Seconds, Internet Divided Over Cause
A 30-second CCTV video showing a stray dog attacking multiple people has gone viral, sparking fear and sharp reactions online. Dog is seen biting several men in quick succession, leading many to suspect rabies, while others blamed human behaviour.
Viral video shows sudden dog attack
A disturbing CCTV video circulating on social media platform X has triggered widespread concern. The footage shows a single dog attacking several people within seconds, catching them completely off guard.
In the clip, three men are sitting and relaxing outdoors. The situation appears calm at first. Suddenly, a dog runs in from behind and attacks one of them, knocking him off his chair.
A single dog attacked and bit multiple youths in under 30 seconds.😨
https://t.co/cxBXafHTJb
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 4, 2026
Within moments, the dog moves to another man sitting on a nearby cot and bites his leg. Even after being pushed away, the animal does not stop. It quickly turns towards a third person passing by and lunges again.
As panic spreads, the first victim tries to defend himself using a chair. The dog becomes aggressive again and attacks him once more. Finally, two more people rush in and manage to chase the dog away.
The entire sequence unfolds in less than 30 seconds.
Social media reactions sharply divided
The viral dog attack video has sparked strong and mixed reactions online. Many users expressed fear and anger, calling the attack dangerous and alarming.
Dogesh bhai attacked and bite four people lightening fast in just 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/j5wwRiMfKa
— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) April 4, 2026
Several people claimed the dog was showing signs of rabies. Some said the quick and repeated biting behaviour looked like a “rabies frenzy” and warned that all victims needed urgent medical care.
📽️WATCH | Dog violently attacks a man, bites him; when others intervene to help, the dog turns on them as well pic.twitter.com/ElUzRZD2gT
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) April 5, 2026
Others demanded strict action, with some even calling for the dog to be killed. A section of users criticised what they described as “over-support” for stray animals compared to human safety.
However, not everyone agreed. Some users suggested the dog may have been abused earlier and was reacting out of fear or pain. A few also questioned whether the video was real, claiming it could be edited or misleading.
There were also comments mocking the situation, while others expressed genuine concern about public safety and stray animal management.
Rabies concerns
Health experts say such incidents must be taken very seriously. Rabies is a deadly viral infection that spreads mainly through animal bites.
The virus is usually passed through saliva entering the body via broken skin. Symptoms can appear within days or weeks, and once they begin, the disease is almost always fatal.
Doctors warn that even a small scratch or minor bite should not be ignored.
What to do immediately after a dog bite
Medical experts have shared clear steps to follow after a dog bite:
Wash the wound under running water with soap for at least 15 minutes Apply antiseptic solutions like povidone-iodine or chlorhexidine Avoid tight stitching unless advised by a doctor Start post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) immediately
The standard rabies vaccination schedule includes doses on days 0, 3, 7, and 14, and sometimes day 28.
For severe bites, known as Category III exposure, rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) must be given around the wound for immediate protection.
Doctors also recommend a tetanus shot if needed and may prescribe antibiotics such as amoxicillin-clavulanate to prevent infection.
Rising concern over stray animal management
The incident has once again highlighted the growing debate over stray animals in India. While many people support feeding and protecting street dogs, others worry about safety risks.
Experts say the solution lies in proper vaccination of pets, awareness among the public, and better control of stray populations through humane methods.
They stress that avoiding contact with unknown animals and seeking immediate medical help after any bite can save lives.
With several rabies-related deaths reported in recent years, authorities and citizens alike are being urged to take the issue seriously.
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