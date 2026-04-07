A disturbing CCTV video circulating on social media platform X has triggered widespread concern. The footage shows a single dog attacking several people within seconds, catching them completely off guard.

In the clip, three men are sitting and relaxing outdoors. The situation appears calm at first. Suddenly, a dog runs in from behind and attacks one of them, knocking him off his chair.

A single dog attacked and bit multiple youths in under 30 seconds.😨

https://t.co/cxBXafHTJb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 4, 2026

Within moments, the dog moves to another man sitting on a nearby cot and bites his leg. Even after being pushed away, the animal does not stop. It quickly turns towards a third person passing by and lunges again.

As panic spreads, the first victim tries to defend himself using a chair. The dog becomes aggressive again and attacks him once more. Finally, two more people rush in and manage to chase the dog away.

The entire sequence unfolds in less than 30 seconds.