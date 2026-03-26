A woman accused a married couple of blackmailing her with objectionable videos and extorting money over several years, including a fresh demand of Rs 15 lakh earlier this month, police said.

A woman has accused a married couple of trapping her with intimate videos, blackmailing and extorting money over years in Gurugram. Police arrested 35-year-old Nitu Sharma after catching her red-handed while accepting cash in Palam Vihar. Officers recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash from her bag during the operation.

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A complaint was filed on March 20, in which the victim detailed events dating back to 2020. She alleged that she met yoga instructor Rakesh Sharma in July that year, and the two gradually grew close.

“After frequent meetings, they became friends and developed a physical relationship. Over time, he recorded objectionable videos and photographs of her,” a police officer said.

The accused allegedly extorted Rs 3 lakh from the woman in 2023 under the guise of a “settlement”. However, the threats did not stop there.

“In March this year, the accused again demanded Rs 15 lakh, threatening to circulate the videos among her family members and acquaintances if the money was not paid,” the officer added.

Based on the complaint, police set up a trap after receiving inputs that the accused would arrive to collect money. Nitu Sharma was apprehended on the spot while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The accused woman and her husband, Rakesh Sharma, were allegedly working together, having created the compromising videos and photographs as part of a premeditated blackmail scheme.

A case has been registered at Palam Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The accused woman was taken on police remand for two days and later produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest her husband,” the officer said.