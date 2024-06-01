Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Sleep sweep for BJP in Rajasthan predicted

    Rajasthan Exit Polls 2024: The elections in Rajasthan were held in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Under the NDA, the BJP contested all 25 seats. The INDIA bloc’s candidates include 22 from Congress.

    Rajasthan lok sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest-news-surveys-trend-results-and-more-gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 8:49 PM IST

    Rajasthan, a crucial state in the political landscape, holds significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to replicate its success from 2019 when it secured 24 out of the 25 seats, with its ally RLP clinching one seat. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP-led NDA, won all the 25 seats in Rajasthan. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls

    Jan ki Baat
    BJP: 21-23
    INC: 4-2

    India Today: Axis My India
    BJP: 16-19
    INC: 5-7
    Others: 1-2

    India TV-CNX
    BJP: 21-23
    Congress: 2-4

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat division

    While the BJP has fielded its candidates on all the 25 seats in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has announced names for only 22 seats and has an understanding with its INDIA bloc ally CPI(M) in Sikar, RLP in Nagaur, and the newly-formed Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) in the tribal-dominated Banswara constituency. Eyeing a comeback in Rajasthan, Congress has fielded some prominent names like Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot to improve its performance in the state.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2019?

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 24 seats and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won 1 seat. The voter turnout was 67.9%. The largest winning margin was observed in the Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP’s Subhash Chandra Baheria defeated Congress party’s former district president Rampal Sharma by a margin of 6,12,000 votes.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 8:49 PM IST
