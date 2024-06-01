Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2024: BJP likely to get a clean sweep in hill state

Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2024: The BJP, which won all four parliamentary seats of Himachal Pradesh in 2014 and 2019, is also leaving no stone unturned for these six assembly seats. Check all details here.

As the Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha elections in 2024 reach their climax, the nation turns its eyes to the eagerly awaited exit polls. Almost a billion people have cast ballots in this historic event, and 8,360 candidates are running for office, making it one of the largest electoral contests ever. All four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh - Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur - went to polls in the final phase of the ongoing elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls

Jan Ki Baat:

BJP: 4

INC: 0

PMARQ

BJP: 3-4

INC: 0-1

Axis-My India

BJP: 4

INC: 0

An exit poll is a survey conducted after an election that forecasts who will win and by how much. Based on voter input gathered by survey companies following the polls, the forecasts are made. Although the purpose of the exit polls is to gauge public opinion far in advance of the official results being declared, there has previously been debate over their accuracy.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats and candidates

Various prominent faces, including Union minister Anurag Thakur, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and actor Kangana Ranaut, contesting from Himachal's four parliamentary seats is making the election in the hill state a closely watched one.

In Hamirpur, currently held by Union minister Anurag Thakur, the BJP has maintained dominance. The Congress, represented by Satpal Raizada in the upcoming election, last won the seat in 1996.

In Mandi, the BJP has nominated Kangana Ranaut to contest against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the heir of the Rampur royal family and son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister late Virbhadra Singh. Shimla, currently represented by Suresh Kumar Kashyap, president of the BJP Himachal Pradesh unit, is reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in all four seats and is eyeing yet another clean sweep. The Congress, which won the 2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections by securing 40 of 69 seats, is confident of reversing its electoral fortunes in the June 1 election.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 conducted in 7 phases

The election began with the first round of voting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, aiming for a third straight single-party majority.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voter turnout

The various phases of the Lok Sabha elections saw differing voter turnouts. The first phase recorded a turnout of 66.14%, the second phase 66.71%, the third phase 65.68%, the fourth phase 69.16%, the fifth phase 62.2%, the sixth phase 61.98%.



