    Delhi Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024: Can BJP overpower AAP-Congress alliance?

    Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: In 2019, each BJP candidate won with a margin of more than 50%, and the party had an overall vote share of close to 57%. In order to bridge this huge margin, arch-rivals AAP and Congress came together under a formula that saw the former contest four seats, and the latter, three. Check all details here.

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    The Delhi Lok Sabha contest is a two-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance. The BJP is contesting all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital. Delhi, which held its sixth round of voting on May 25, contains seven Lok Sabha seats; the BJP won all seven seats in the national capital in the general elections of 2014 and 2019.

    Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls

    Jan Ki Baat: 
    BJP: 7
    INC: 0
    AAP: 0

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi to score hat-trick as BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats

    Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key candidates and seats

    The AAP fielded four candidates, while the Congress fielded three, as part of a seat-sharing arrangement to try to close this enormous gap. Meanwhile, the BJP retained just Manoj Tiwari, the MP for North East Delhi, and dismissed six of its seven MPs.

    Harsh Vardhan, the BJP's current two-term MP, will be replaced in the next election by Praveen Khandelwal, who is running for the first time in the Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk. Tiwari, this time, is pitted against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. He is a student leader from JNU and entered politics in 2019 contesting unsuccessfully as a CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai. 

    The other key candidates include Bansuri Swaraj, who is the daughter of late Union minister Sushma Swaraj. She is pitted against AAP's Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi seat.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

    The national capital saw a BJP clean sweep in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, pushing opponents AAP and Congress to the periphery.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 7:17 PM IST
