Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi to score hat-trick as BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats

    An exit poll is a post-election survey, similar to an opinion poll conducted before elections. In an exit poll, voters are asked who they cast their ballots for as they leave the polling station. In contrast, opinion polls gauge voters' intentions prior to voting.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

    The final seventh phase of Lok Sabha election concluded on Saturday (June 1) with voting in 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory. With this, the attention has now turned to exit polls, which predict whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Congress-led opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will form the next government.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) had prohibited news channels from publishing exit poll results until 6 pm on June 1, the final day of voting.

    According to PMARQ, NDA is predicted to win 359 seats while the INDIA bloc is predicted to win 154 seats. Remaining 30 seats is predicted to win by others. Meanwhile, ABP C Voter has predicted that the NDA would win 359 seats, INDIA bloc predicted to win 154 seats and 30 seats predicted to be bagged by others.

    Tamil Nadu: PM Modi ends 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial; check details

    What are Exit Polls?

    An exit poll is a post-election survey, similar to an opinion poll conducted before elections. In an exit poll, voters are asked who they cast their ballots for as they leave the polling station. In contrast, opinion polls gauge voters' intentions prior to voting.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 

    The election began with the first round of voting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, aiming for a third straight single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, is contesting this seat for the third consecutive election. Modi's main challenger is Ajay Rai, the Congress party's state unit chief, who finished third in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

    15 extreme weather events in three months: Delhi's rough start to 2024

    Voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2024:

    The various phases of the Lok Sabha elections saw differing voter turnouts. The first phase recorded a turnout of 66.14%, the second phase 66.71%, the third phase 65.68%, the fourth phase 69.16%, the fifth phase 62.2% and the sixth phase 61.98%.

    (This is a developing story. More details will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 6:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place anr

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc unites in strategy session before counting day (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc unites in strategy session before counting day (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP mocks Congress' decision to boycott exit poll discussions vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP mocks Congress’ decision to boycott exit poll discussions

    Tamil Nadu: PM Modi ends 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu: PM Modi ends 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial; check details

    Delhi court reserves Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, order to be pronounced on June 5 gcw

    Delhi court reserves Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, order to be pronounced on June 5

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement, says I put my playing days behind me snt

    BREAKING: Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement, says I put my playing days behind me

    Technology to Healthcare: Best sectors to invest in before June 4 RKK

    Technology to Healthcare: Best sectors to invest in before June 4

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place anr

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala set for June 4; Here's how counting of votes will take place

    Happy Birthday Josh Philippe: 9 facts about the Australian keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Josh Philippe: 9 facts about the Australian keeper

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc unites in strategy session before counting day (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA bloc unites in strategy session before counting day (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon