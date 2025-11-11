A senior female IAS officer in Rajasthan has filed an FIR against her IAS husband, alleging years of physical assault, illegal confinement at gunpoint, mental harassment, and extramarital affairs, sparking a major bureaucracy controversy.

A major controversy has erupted in Rajasthan's bureaucracy after a senior IAS officer, lodged a police complaint against her husband, also an IAS officer. In her FIR filed on November 7 at the SMS Police Station, the lady IAS officer has accused her husband of physical assault, illegal confinement at gunpoint, threats, extramarital affairs, and mental harassment. She alleged that her husband often consumed alcohol and threatened her, pressuring her to agree to a divorce.

Long-standing Dispute and Coerced Marriage Allegations

According to the complaint, the couple's dispute has been ongoing for several years. The woman stated that during her IAS selection period, her father was battling cancer, and her husband allegedly took advantage of the situation to coerce her into marriage. She further claimed that he misrepresented his cadre information to secure a posting in Rajasthan.

Allegations of Escalating Violence and Infidelity

The complaint mentions that the couple had a daughter through IVF in 2018. After her birth, her husband's behavior allegedly turned violent, including episodes of strangulation and physical assault. The lady IAS officer said she often stayed in Delhi with her parents for safety, even during her maternity leave.

She also accused her husband of having extramarital affairs during his postings in Jaisalmer and Bhilwara, which, she claimed, were even discussed in local media.

Hostage Situation and Gunpoint Threats

The most serious allegations relate to incidents on October 14 and 15, when her husband allegedly threatened her with divorce and later abducted her and their daughter, holding them hostage in a house for over an hour. The lady IAS officer alleged that her husband showed her a pistol, confiscated her phone, and threatened to harm her family if she didn't agree to his demands.

Spying Claims and Police Investigation

She also claimed that spy cameras and phone tracking were used to invade her privacy and blackmail her. Police have registered the case and begun an investigation into the serious allegations made by the IAS officer.