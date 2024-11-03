Rajasthan HORROR! Beautician drugged & killed by couple for jewellery theft, body chopped & buried

In a horrific incident, a man and his wife allegedly murdered a 50-year-old beautician, and then chopped her body into pieces before burying it close to their house in Rajasthan.

In a horrific incident, a man and his wife allegedly murdered a 50-year-old beautician, and then chopped her body into pieces before burying it close to their house in Rajasthan. The victim, Anita Chaudhary, a resident of Sardarpara, was murdered on October 26. Her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary, had filed a missing person report, after which police had launched an investigation.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajarshi Raj Verma, giving chilling details of the crime said, Anita was allegedly lured to the residence of the accused, Gulamuddin Farooqi, a local dry cleaner whose shop stood opposite her beauty salon on Sardarpara C Road.

During investigation police reached the home of Gulamuddin. His wife, Abida, cracked under questioning, revealed the horrific truth that Anita had been killed, her body chopped into pieces, and buried in a pit just outside their house. Officers dug the site, and found a polybag containing the remains of the victim.

Probe revealed that Farooqi was addicted to gambling and had a debt of Rs 12 lakh. He had known Anita for 25 years as they had shops facing each other in the same area. Anita used to wear jewellery, and Gulamuddin devised a plan to steal them with help of his wife. Accordingly, he asked Anita to visit his house on Oct 26. The accused and his wife offered her a drink laced with sedatives, after which she became unconscious. They then killed her, removed her jewellery, and cut her body into pieces with a meat-cutting knife before burying it.

"With the help of CCTV cameras and a taxi driver, who had dropped the victim to the accused's house in Gangana area, police reached Gulamuddin's house. Though we did not find him at the house, it was Abida who revealed that Anita was killed and her body was buried in a pit outside their house," Verma said.

“A police team has been formed to search for Gulamuddin. Meanwhile, we have arrested Gulamuddin’s wife, Abida, who was involved in the murder, and the body was recovered based on her information,” confirmed DCP Verma.

