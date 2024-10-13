Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan horror: Wife murders husband before Karva Chauth; reason will shock you

    In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Churu district, a woman conspired with her lover to murder her husband just days before Karva Chauth. The police investigation revealed an extramarital affair and a sinister plot.

    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    Karva Chauth, a festival where wives fast and pray for their husbands' long life, was just 7 days away. However, in Rajasthan, a married woman tragically cut short her husband's life. Driven by her desire for her lover, not her husband, she orchestrated his murder. The incident took place in Churu district.

    A Chilling Plot After the Murder

    A new twist has emerged in the murder case of Gopi Ram in the Bhaleri police station area of Churu district. Police investigations have revealed that the deceased's wife, Monika alias Poonam, not only murdered her husband with her lover, Amir Khan alias Mir, but also plotted to destroy evidence after the crime.

    Posing as a Laborer

    According to police sources, Monika asked her lover to destroy his mobile phone after the incident to prevent the police from accessing their communication. Furthermore, Monika disguised herself as a laborer for several days after the incident to evade capture.

    A Cunning Act

    The police described Monika's actions as extremely cunning. Police officials stated that Monika had planned the murder well in advance and executed it with her lover. The police are now searching for Amir Khan.

    Unhappy with Her Husband

    According to the police, Monika and Amir Khan had been in contact for some time and were involved in a romantic relationship. Monika was unhappy with her husband and wanted to live with Amir Khan. Therefore, she planned her husband's murder. About 8 days ago, she strangled her husband in a field with her lover and then hid the body. The police have arrested Monika and are interrogating her. Police officials say that the case will be solved soon, and Amir Khan will also be arrested.

