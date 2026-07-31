The ECI's Special Intensive Revision in Haryana saw over 1.72 crore forms collected. The process identified 7.66 lakh deceased electors and 2.04 lakh duplicate voters, as part of an effort to clean and update the state's electoral rolls.

Over 1.72 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) were collected during the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Haryana, while 7.66 lakh names of deceased electors and 2.04 lakh electors enrolled at multiple places were identified, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said.

As per the key findings of the enumeration phase conducted from June 15 to July 24, a total of 1,72,72,627 electors, or 83.61 per cent of the total 2,06,55,929 electors, submitted their Enumeration Forms, the ECI press note read. The exercise also identified 24.13 lakh electors, accounting for 11.68 per cent, as permanently shifted, absent or falling under other categories, while 7.66 lakh (3.71 per cent) were identified as deceased and 2.04 lakh (0.99 per cent) were found enrolled at multiple places in the electoral rolls.

Claims and Objections Period Now Open

The Chief Electoral Officer's office said in a press note that genuine electors can still be added back to the electoral rolls during the claims and objections period from July 31 to August 30 by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form. The names of electors found enrolled at multiple places in the electoral rolls will be retained at only one place.

Massive Undertaking by ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is implementing the SIR in Haryana with the objectives of ensuring maximum participation, complete inclusion of eligible electors and transparency at every stage of the process. The successful completion of the enumeration phase involved District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 23 districts, 90 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,594 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 2,244 BLO Supervisors and 20,629 BLOs deployed at 20,629 polling stations, along with volunteers.

Political Party Participation

Representatives of recognised political parties also participated in the exercise, with 36,998 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them, up from 29,150 at the beginning of the SIR. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated 19,242 BLAs, followed by the Indian National Congress with 15,154, Indian National Lok Dal with 1,796, Communist Party of India (Marxist) with 314 and Jannayak Janta Party with 492. The total number of BLAs nominated by the recognised political parties stood at 36,998.

"To ensure universal awareness and participation, during the enumeration period, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), DEOs and EROs conducted extensive awareness campaigns and held multiple meetings with political parties to explain the process and shared updates on the progress of the enumeration phase of SIR at regular intervals," the press note read.

The claims and objections period will remain open from July 31 to August 30. Electors who could not submit their Enumeration Forms during the specified period can submit Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form for inclusion in the electoral roll, ECI said in its press note. The period will also allow electors to seek corrections in their particulars and file objections against any wrongful inclusion in the draft electoral roll.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 3. (ANI)