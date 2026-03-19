Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma extended Rajasthan Day greetings, calling for participation in the 'Developed Rajasthan 2047' vision. He also flagged off 207 new roadways buses to improve public transport and led other state-wide celebrations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday extended greetings of Rajasthan Day to all the residents of the state. In a self-made video message, the Chief Minister recognised the importance of the day and called for large-scale participation in the goal of 'Developed Rajasthan 2047."

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"It is a day of celebration of our glorious heritage, rich culture, and those human values that have given Rajasthan a unique identity on the world stage. Let us all come together to ensure our participation in fulfilling the resolve of 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'," he said.

207 New Roadways Buses Flagged Off

Coinciding with the celebrations of Rajasthan Day, the Chief Minister is set to provide a significant gift to the state by flagging off 207 new roadways buses at the bus terminal on Ajmer Road. This expansion of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) fleet is designed to make public travel more accessible, modern, and convenient for the general public.

The new additions to the state's transport infrastructure include 100 Blue Line Express buses, 79 Starline buses, and 28 air-conditioned vehicles. By officially flagging off these service-line vehicles in Jaipur, the government aims to strengthen the state's transit network while celebrating the cultural and administrative milestones of the region.

CM Performs Chaitra Navratri Puja

Additionally, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma marked the first day of Chaitra Navratri by performing a traditional puja and the ritual of Ghatasthapana alongside his wife at the Raj Rajeshwari Temple located within the CM's residence. During the ceremony, he offered prayers to Goddess Durga for the health, happiness, and prosperity of all the people of Rajasthan.

Week-long Celebrations Begin

On Sunday, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run-2026' in Jaipur as part of celebrations marking Rajasthan Day.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a state-level Sanitation Week in Jaipur on Saturday as part of the lead-up to the celebrations. Speaking at the event, Sharma highlighted the growing awareness among people about cleanliness and sanitation over the past decade.

The events are among several programmes being conducted by the state government ahead of Rajasthan Day, which is observed every year on March 30 to commemorate the formation of the state. (ANI)