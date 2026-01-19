A school teacher in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh attacked his sleeping wife and son with a sharp weapon before dying by suicide. The injured mother and son were rushed to hospital and are under treatment. Police suspect domestic dispute led to incident.

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district after a man attacked his wife and son with a sharp weapon and later died by suicide. The incident took place late on Saturday night and has left the local community in shock. The injured mother and son are currently undergoing treatment in hospital, while police have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to the violence.

Attack took place while family was asleep

According to police officials, the incident occurred at around 3 am on Saturday night. The man, identified as Ganpat Lal Meena, allegedly attacked his wife Manju Meena (40) and their son Harish Meena (19) while they were sleeping inside their home.

Both victims suffered serious injuries. After attacking them, Ganpat Lal is believed to have taken his own life by hanging.

Local police said they received information about the incident around 3 am and immediately rushed to the house. On arrival, officers found the wife and son injured and in pain.

They were given preliminary medical aid at the spot and then shifted to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that both are alive and receiving treatment.

Body sent for post-mortem

Police recovered Ganpat Lal Meena’s body from the house. Injury marks were found on his neck, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Officials said initial findings suggest death by hanging.

Police said Ganpat Lal Meena was a government school teacher. He also worked as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) during the Special Intensive Revision drive.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he had a domestic dispute with his wife, which may have triggered the violent act. However, the exact reason behind the argument is still not clear.

Investigation underway

Police officials said all angles are being examined. They are speaking to relatives, neighbours, and collecting evidence to understand what led to the attack and suicide.

Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report and detailed inquiry.