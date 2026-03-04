A massive fire broke out near Vignan College in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Fire officials confirmed the blaze is extensive but reported no casualties so far. Fire teams are currently on-site working to control the situation.

Massive Fire Near Vignan College

A massive fire erupted near Vignan College under the Bachupally police station limits at Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. According to a fire official, fire teams are currently working to control the blaze, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We have received information that a fire broke out near Vignan College, and we have sent fire vehicles. The fire teams are currently controlling the fire, and no casualties have been reported so far. However, the fire is extensive. We'll provide more details after it's brought under control," said a fire official. Further details are awaited.

Earlier Fire in Jubilee Hills

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom located on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on February 26, said an official.

According to District Fire Officer-2 (DFO-2) Ajmeera Sreedas, fire vehicles have reached the spot and worked to control the blaze. "The investigation is underway. We are assessing the situation...The fire is under control...Only smoke is emanating from the building on the 4th floor. There was no material in the building...The building was vacant. No one was present in the building," Sreedas told ANI.

Jubilee Hills MLA Vallala Naveen Yadav said that around 10 people were working inside the showroom at the time of the incident. "Fire broke out at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom...No casualties have been reported...10 people were working inside, but they came out of the building when the fire broke out," said Yadav. (ANI)