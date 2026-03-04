Air India has extended its suspension of most flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until March 4, 2026, due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Other airlines like Air Canada and SpiceJet are adding services to help passengers.

Airline Responses to Middle East Volatility

Amid the continuing volatile situation in the Middle East, leading airlines have announced schedule changes, suspensions, and additional services to mitigate passenger inconvenience and maintain connectivity. Air India on Tuesday said it has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on March 4. "In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of most flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 4 March 2026. We continue to closely monitor and assess the evolving developments in the region. A limited number of flights are being operated, with the highest priority accorded to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The airline clarified that its flights to North America, the UK, and Europe continue to operate as per schedule. "These services are being operated via alternative routings over available airspaces in the Middle East, with safety remaining our highest priority," it added.

Air India also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and said it remains committed to supporting affected customers by offering alternative travel arrangements, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling options. Passengers have been advised to check the updated flight status on airindia.com or contact the airline's 24/7 customer support hotline for assistance.

Other Airlines Adjust Services

Furthermore, in a post on X, Air Canada said, "Given the current situation in the Middle East, from March 7 to 21, we are adding a frequency to the Toronto-Delhi service (twice a day) and using larger aircraft on certain Toronto-London-Mumbai flights in order to offer more routing options." https://x.com/AirCanada/status/2028898831341941124 Additionally, SpiceJet announced that eight more special flights will operate from Fujairah (UAE) to India to accommodate stranded or affected passengers.

Background of the Conflict

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

IndiGo Announces New Route to Reunion Island

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced the launch of thrice-weekly non-stop flights between Chennai and Reunion Island, effective April 29. The airline will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, making Reunion Island its 46th international destination and the 13th international destination from Chennai.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce direct flights between Chennai and Reunion Island, in the Indian Ocean. Known for its diverse landscapes, pristine coastlines, and rich multicultural heritage, Reunion Island offers travellers a distinctive and immersive experience. These flights extend extreme convenience for travellers to a destination combining an authentic French experience with tropical island allure. We are confident that customers will appreciate travelling on India's preferred carrier on this new and unique route." (ANI)