A viral video allegedly showing DGP Ramachandra Rao behaving inappropriately while in uniform has sparked a major controversy in Bengaluru. Rao denied the claims, calling the clip AI-generated and part of a conspiracy.

A major controversy has erupted after a video allegedly showing Karnataka's senior police officer DGP Ramachandra Rao flirting with women while wearing his uniform went viral on social media. In the video, the top cop is seen hugging and kissing a woman allegedly in his office during working hours. The viral video shows him in uniform, leading to sharp reactions from political leaders and demands for a thorough investigation.

Following the backlash, Ramachandra Rao appeared before the media on January 19 and strongly denied the allegations, calling the video fake and part of a planned conspiracy to damage his image and career.

“This is a systematic conspiracy,” says Ramachandra Rao

Responding to the viral clip, Ramachandra Rao said he had watched the video and claimed it was either fully fabricated or edited using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“This is a systematic conspiracy to tarnish my image,” he said. “Some vested interests have created this video to harm my career.”

He maintained that the footage was not genuine and insisted that he had not engaged in any inappropriate behaviour. According to him, the video was deliberately circulated to mislead the public and create suspicion around his conduct.

According to sources, the video going viral now is not recent and is reportedly about 10 years old. It is reported that these scenes were shot in Ramachandra Rao's office when he was previously on duty in Belgaum. Speaking about the video controversy, Ramachandra Rao has dismissed the entire case. "I am shocked to see this video. I do not know who the woman in it is. This is a completely edited and fabricated video," he said.

Flustered response raises further questions

However, during questioning by Suvarna News reporters, Ramachandra Rao appeared visibly uncomfortable. When asked direct questions such as whether he was the person seen in the video and whether such behaviour was appropriate while in uniform, he did not give clear answers.

He reportedly left the spot without responding fully to the questions. His behaviour during the interaction has raised further doubts and fuelled public debate about the authenticity of the video.

Demand grows for forensic investigation

As the controversy intensified, calls for an independent investigation grew louder. Critics argue that the location and scenes shown in the video resemble Ramachandra Rao’s office.

In light of this, there is a strong demand for the video to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to verify whether it is edited, AI-generated, or genuine. Officials have indicated that the government has taken the issue seriously and is likely to order a high-level probe.

CM Siddaramaiah seeks report, expresses anger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to be deeply disturbed by the incident after the video was aired. According to sources, he has ordered a detailed report and asked officials to provide full information about the matter.

Siddaramaiah reportedly expressed strong displeasure, saying that such behaviour is unacceptable from a senior police officer.

“This is not the kind of work a person in a responsible position should do. If there is anything personal, it should be kept at home. Doing such things in the office, that too in uniform, is unacceptable,” he is said to have remarked.

The issue has gained further attention due to a previous controversy involving Ramachandra Rao’s stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case and sent to Parappana Agrahara jail a few months ago.

That case had already placed Ramachandra Rao under public scrutiny, and the latest viral video has added to the pressure surrounding him.

Former Home Minister Araga Gyanendra reacts strongly

Former Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gyanendra also reacted sharply to the incident. Expressing anger, he questioned how a senior IPS officer could behave in such a manner.

“I have seen many good officers as Home Minister, but all officers are not the same. Such people bring a bad name to the entire department,” he said.

Calling the incident shameful, he added that the officer should apologise and even step away from the police department, saying that such behaviour damages the image of a force meant to protect women.

Awaiting clarity as probe likely

As of now, Ramachandra Rao continues to deny all allegations, insisting the video is fake. However, with political leaders demanding answers and a forensic probe likely, the case remains under intense public and official scrutiny.

The final outcome will depend on the findings of any investigation ordered by the government.