Police have registered a case against seven people, including Hindutva leader Harshita Thakur, over alleged hate speech during Akhanda Hindu Sammelana near Belagavi. The complaint alleges offensive speeches and gestures that hurt religious sentiments

A strong controversy has broken out following the Akhanda Hindu Sammelana held on January 18 at Machhe village in Karnataka's Belagavi district, after allegations of provocative speeches and conduct surfaced. Acting on a complaint, the police have registered a case against seven people, including Maharashtra-based Hindutva leader Harshita Thakur.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The case has been filed at the Machhe police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

Complaint alleges hate speech and provocative gestures

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Abdul Khader Mujawar. According to the complaint, the accused persons delivered hate-filled speeches from the stage during the Sammelana, targeting another community.

It has been alleged that abusive language and provocative gestures were used with the intention of hurting religious sentiments and disturbing public peace. The complainant stated that the speeches created tension and had the potential to incite communal unrest.

Scroll to load tweet…

Alleged act near Ansari Dargah adds to tension

As per the complaint, ahead of the Sammelana, a procession was taken out in Machhe village. During the procession, Harshita Thakur, while standing on a vehicle, allegedly stopped near the Ansari Dargah in Piranwadi.

She is accused of making a gesture as if shooting an arrow towards the dargah, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the local community. The complaint also claims that she later delivered a speech at the gathering that further incited religious feelings.

Illegal banners near sensitive area alleged

The complaint further states that the same group had earlier put up procession banners illegally near the Ansari Dargah without permission. Police sources say that placing banners in a religiously sensitive area was one of the key reasons for the escalation of tension in the locality. Apart from Harshita Thakur, cases have been registered against Belagavi residents:

Supreet Simpi

Shrikant Kamble

Bettappa Tarihal

Shivaji Shahapurkar

Gangaram Tarihal

Mallappa

They are named as organisers or participants linked to the Sammelana and the procession.

Based on the allegations, the police have reportedly booked the accused under relevant legal provisions, including Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Investigators are collecting video footage, records related to the installation of banners, and other material evidence to establish the sequence of events.

To prevent any further disturbance, additional police forces have been deployed in the Machhe-Piranwadi area, and strict steps have been taken to maintain peace and law and order.

Police officials have warned that any attempt to disturb peace or provoke religious sentiments will be dealt with firmly under the law.

The investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the findings.