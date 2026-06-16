An FIR has been lodged against 96 Agar Malwa police personnel in Rajasthan following a court order. The case relates to a January anti-narcotics operation. Agar Malwa SP Dilip Kumar Soni has assured full cooperation with the investigation.

FIR against MP Police; Cooperation Assured

Following a Rajasthan court order directing the registration of an FIR against six named police officers and 90 personnel of the Agar Malwa police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Kumar Soni on Tuesday stated that the department will extend full cooperation to the Rajasthan Police in the ongoing investigation.

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The development follows the registration of a case against the Madhya Pradesh police personnel under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dag police station in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Monday. Speaking to ANI on the administrative action, Agar Malwa SP Dilip Kumar Soni assured transparency in the matter. "Our department will fully cooperate with the Rajasthan Police in their investigation, and we will assist with whatever facts emerge during the probe," SP Soni said.

Case Linked to January Anti-Narcotics Operation

Detailing the background of the case, SP Soni clarified that the initial action was part of an anti-narcotics operation carried out in January under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. "The Agar Malwa police have already filed a chargesheet (chalan) in court regarding the action taken under the NDPS Act in January. The matter is currently sub-judice," the SP added.

The legal action against the Madhya Pradesh police personnel was initiated based on a report submitted to the court by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Jhalawar district, which raised severe questions regarding the operational conduct and working style of the Agar Malwa police. With the case now registered, further investigation by the Rajasthan Police is underway to probe the procedural lapses highlighted in the official report. (ANI)