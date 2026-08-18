Newly appointed BJP UP co-in-charge Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel said the party's seat tally will 'certainly increase' in the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting his focus will be on taking the development work of the BJP governments to the grassroots.

'World of Difference' in UP's Development

Newly appointed BJP Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel on Tuesday said the party's seat tally in the State will "certainly increase", asserting that his focus will be on taking the development work of the BJP governments to the grassroots ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI about his new organisational responsibility, Patel said he has been associated with Uttar Pradesh for nearly three years and has been managing the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. "As for UP, I have been managing the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for about three years. There is a world of difference between the UP of pre-2014 and the UP of today. Development has reached every street, every neighbourhood, and every unit," Patel said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the state's development, saying their leadership has driven significant growth across Uttar Pradesh. "The duo of Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi has driven immense development in UP," he said.

Patel also highlighted the transformation in employment and industrial opportunities in the state. "Previously, Gujarat's factories relied on artisans from UP. Today, the situation has reversed; people are returning from Gujarat to UP because so much development has occurred there, with major factories being set up and infrastructure projects underway," he said.

He cited development projects in Varanasi, saying projects worth more than Rs 17,000 crore have been executed in the constituency over the past 12 years. "Regarding the defence sector, the BrahMos missile is being manufactured there, and a major railway factory has been established," Patel said.

Priorities and Election Prospects

Outlining his priorities, the newly appointed BJP leader said his mission would be to ensure that the development achieved in Uttar Pradesh reaches people at the grassroots level. "My mission will be to take this development work directly to the people, reaching every household at the grassroots level," he said.

On the BJP's prospects in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Patel expressed confidence that the party would improve its electoral performance. "As for the seat tally in UP, it will certainly increase," he said.

New Organisational Appointments

Earlier in the day, BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced the appointment of state in-charges and co-in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat with immediate effect. According to the party, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde has been appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charge, while Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been appointed co-in-charge. (ANI)