Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday released a comprehensive two-year report card of his government, claiming that nearly 70 per cent of the BJP's election promises have been fulfilled.

Presenting the performance document, CM Sharma said the work done on the ground "speaks louder than political rhetoric," adding that governance delivery has been the administration's top priority. According to the government, of the approximately 400 commitments in the party's manifesto, 274 have been fully implemented or are currently in execution. The state has also secured top rankings in 11 national schemes, reflecting improved performance across multiple sectors.

Key Infrastructure Projects

A key highlight of the report card is the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), described as a flagship deliverable addressing a decades-long water scarcity challenge. The government said work orders worth Rs 26,000 crore have been issued, along with agreements to ensure water supply to millions in eastern districts.

Power Generation and Industrial Expansion

The Sharma government also underscored progress in power generation and industrial expansion, noting that Rajasthan's power capacity has increased from 363 MW to over 3,500 MW through new plants and partnerships.

Youth Employment and Exam Reforms

Youth employment and exam reforms were another major component of the report. The Chief Minister said more than 92,000 government posts have been filled over the past two years, with recruitment exams conducted without any paper leak. Over 1.5 lakh additional vacancies are in various stages of recruitment, he added.

Welfare and Economic Inclusion

The report further listed measures aimed at welfare and economic inclusion, including subsidies for farmers, daytime power supply for irrigation pumps in 22 districts, and direct benefit transfers worth hundreds of crores to construction workers. The government also pointed to expanded support for startups, skill development programmes, and credit initiatives for young entrepreneurs.

Clean Governance and Public Outreach

Reiterating his government's stand on clean governance, the Rajasthan CM said strict action against corruption will continue. He asserted that the BJP administration has delivered more in two years than the previous Congress government managed in five.

The state government plans to hold district-level celebrations and a 15-day outreach campaign to highlight its achievements among citizens.