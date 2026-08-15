Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the tricolour on the 80th Independence Day and urged a resolve for a self-reliant India. PM Modi, from the Red Fort, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

CM Dhami Celebrates Independence Day in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at his official residence in Dehradun to mark the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day. Earlier in the day, CM Dhami extended his heartfelt greetings to the residents of the state on the occasion, calling for a collective resolve to build a "strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India."

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the 80th Independence Day. This day is an opportunity to remember the sacrifice, penance, and indomitable courage of those valiant sons who offered their all for the nation's freedom. Lakhs of salutations to the immortal martyrs and freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence." He further said, "Today, under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is moving forward with confidence towards new heights. Let us, on this Independence Day, resolve to contribute to the building of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India, keeping the nation's interest above all."

PM Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Meanwhile, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047, asking the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward--even amidst difficulties and disasters--naturally emerges," he added.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.